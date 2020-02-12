Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $367.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $367.00 price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.12. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

