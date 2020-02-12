Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 285.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 174.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. 105,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.17 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

