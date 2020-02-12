BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,224,870 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

