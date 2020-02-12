BOMB (BOMB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,022.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $712,044.00 and approximately $68,022.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,991 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

