Bonpay Trading Up 6.9% This Week (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $111,493.00 and approximately $3,204.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Bonpay has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

