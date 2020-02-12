Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price for the company. Barclays raised Boohoo Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.21).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 330.05 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.40. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

