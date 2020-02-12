Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 158,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

