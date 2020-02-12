Boston Partners Buys 172,269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.65% of United Parcel Service worth $649,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

