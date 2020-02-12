Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 235,379 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 1.3% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 1.31% of Cigna worth $997,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

