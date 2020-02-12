Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,602 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.18% of FOX worth $732,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

