Boston Partners Has $1.77 Billion Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of Bank of America worth $1,769,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,784,000 after purchasing an additional 485,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

