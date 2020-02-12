Boston Partners Has $878.34 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524,244 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of United Technologies worth $878,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

