Boston Partners Has $941.29 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,090,809 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Medtronic worth $941,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

MDT stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

