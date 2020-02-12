Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.7% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 0.73% of Citigroup worth $1,281,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE:C opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

