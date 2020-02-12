Boston Partners Sells 288,396 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,396 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.08% of Dover worth $850,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

