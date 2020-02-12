Boston Partners Sells 5,264,811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,541,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,264,811 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 0.47% of Comcast worth $968,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

