Boston Partners Takes $734.89 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,047,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,890,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.70% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.