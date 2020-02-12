Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up about 3.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.68% of Boston Properties worth $144,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,785.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,080 shares of company stock worth $23,975,340. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $146.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.