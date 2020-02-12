Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 8,374,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,765. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,356. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Scientific by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.