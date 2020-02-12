Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 341.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

