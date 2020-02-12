Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bit-Z and BigONE. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $517,508.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.09 or 0.06136740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009719 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Bibox, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, IDEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

