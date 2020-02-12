Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$12,976,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,664,576.50.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock remained flat at $C$209.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$119.24 and a 52 week high of C$219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$189.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

