BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

BP stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.60 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,195,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 496.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

