BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 595 Price Target at HSBC

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 595 ($7.83) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.60 ($6.24). 34,195,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

