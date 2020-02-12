BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,234. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

