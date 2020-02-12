BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,696. BP plc has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.