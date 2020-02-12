BQT Price Tops $0.0119 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $87,892.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.51 or 0.05932597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005028 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00128402 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003516 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,286,540 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

