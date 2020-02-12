Brickblock Trading Up 83.7% This Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $970.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00082618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,433.07 or 1.00414148 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

