Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

