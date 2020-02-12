Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

