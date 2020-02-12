Brixmor Property Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 137.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 371,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,308. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

