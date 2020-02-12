Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.62. 418,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,396. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.63. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

