Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.43. 1,138,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,808. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,360 shares of company stock worth $8,657,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

