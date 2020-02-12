Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post ($0.24) EPS

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $19.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CSSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

