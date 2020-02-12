Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $23.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.28 million to $24.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $24.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $94.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.32 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Conifer news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807 over the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

