Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $381.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the lowest is $375.10 million. ePlus reported sales of $325.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

