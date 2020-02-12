Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report $234.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.40 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $193.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.00 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $928.24 million, with estimates ranging from $888.50 million to $983.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $892.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

