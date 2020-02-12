Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to post $120.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the lowest is $119.46 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $113.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $469.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.02 million to $471.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $496.37 million, with estimates ranging from $488.55 million to $512.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after buying an additional 500,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,215,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 415,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 317,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.