Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

KSU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 801,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $175.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.