Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.77. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 868,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.