Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $2.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.