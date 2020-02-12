Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post ($0.27) EPS

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mustang Bio an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,288. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.30. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

