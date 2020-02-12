Brokerages Anticipate Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Announce ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.43 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Theratechnologies an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.