Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.22) to ($6.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 311,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,275. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

