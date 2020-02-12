Brokerages Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

