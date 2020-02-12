Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report sales of $516.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.32 million and the lowest is $514.19 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $478.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.