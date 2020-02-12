Brokerages Expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

