Brokerages Expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.75. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 86,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 13,485,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

