Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.75 Million

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $535.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.54 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $546.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

