Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.